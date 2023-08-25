Yuva Exp replaces Vande Bharat as tech glitch forces Rlys to change rake

Siliguri: Passengers and tourists ventilated their anger when Yuva Express train suddenly replaced Vande Bharat Express train to NJP from Howrah on Friday.



The Vande Bharat Express train did not run on Friday due to technical faults. Passengers complained that the condition of the Yuva Express was bad. The train also arrived late at the New Jalpaiguri Railway Station.

Raja Dutta, a passenger on his way to Kolkata from NJP said: “Local trains are better than this train. The railway didn’t inform us about the replacement. If I had known of this before, I would not have taken this train. I bought the ticket for Vande Bharat as I have some emergency work in Kolkata. Now, I will arrive very late.”

According to railway sources, the Vande Bharat Express train was scheduled to leave Howrah on Friday at 5:55 am. But the train did not run due to technical faults. Instead, the railway authority arranged Yuva Express as an alternative train for the convenience of the passengers. This train arrived at 2:50 pm at NJP instead of the scheduled 1:30 pm arrival of the Vande Bharat at NJP.

The scheduled departure of the Vande Bharat is at 2 pm from NJP. However, as this train arrived late, it departed at 3:05 pm after a halt of 15 minutes. There was no time to clean the train also.

Passengers had a tough time locating seats at the last moment. Passenger lists were also not put up, further creating confusion. Condition of seats on the Yuva Express train was bad, complained passengers. The compartments were dirty too.