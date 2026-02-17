‘Yuba Sathi’: Over 13.52 lakh applications received in 2 days

Kolkata: Amid an overwhelming response at ‘Swanirbhar Bangla’ camps, the state government launched the online application process for the ‘Yuba Sathi’ scheme from Sunday midnight through (https://apas.wb.gov.in).



Nabanna expects the online window to ease pressure on offline applications. Over 13.52 lakh applications of Yuba Sathi were received till Monday.

On the portal, applicants must select ‘Banglar Yubasathi’, click ‘Click to Apply’ and then choose ‘Apply Online’. After entering a mobile number, an OTP is sent to begin the process. Required documents include Madhyamik admit card and marksheet, Aadhaar card, voter ID, caste certificate (SC/ST/OBC), first page of bank passbook, passport-size photograph and signature on white paper. A final OTP confirms submission, after which applicants can download a copy.

The government has advised applicants to follow portal guidelines and contact the helpdesk in case of technical issues. Announced on February 5 in the interim Budget, the scheme was initially slated for August 15 but will now take effect from April 1. Applications will continue till February 26.

Madhyamik-pass youths aged 21–40 are eligible. The scheme offers Rs 1,500 per month until employment is secured or for up to five years.Sources said 6.29 lakh people attended 769 camps on Sunday; over 5.5 lakh applied for Yuba Sathi, around 31,000 for Lakshmir Bhandar, and about 36,500 made enquiries or applied for assistance for agricultural labourers.