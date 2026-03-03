‘Yuba Sathi’: Bengal launches help desk; 84L applications received

Kolkata: The state government has set up a dedicated help desk to address queries from applicants regarding the Yuba Sathi scheme. Launched on Monday by the Sports and Youth Affairs Department, the help desk can be reached at 6292248888.



Over 84 lakh applications of Yuba Sathi were received till February 26, the last official date for registration under the scheme. Over 65 lakh applications were received through camps set up in each of the 294 Assembly constituencies across Bengal, while another 19 lakh were received through online mode

Administrative sources said the initiative aims to monitor and supervise the project’s overall activities and ensure prompt resolution of complaints or issues. WhatsApp can also be used on this number. Applicants can know about the progress of their application by asking questions. The help desk will be open every day from 10:30 am to 5:30 pm. However, this service will not be available on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.