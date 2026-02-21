‘Yuba Saathi’ online applications limited to two-hour window

Kolkata: The state government has fixed a two-hour daily window — from 7 pm to 9 pm — for submitting online applications under the Yuba Sathi scheme.

The online application facility was introduced from midnight of February 16 to ease pressure on offline submissions. Until February 19, the portal remained open round the clock. However, the server connection was found unavailable on more than one occasion, prompting the authorities to streamline the process within a specific timeframe.

A Nabanna official said the application procedure will remain unchanged despite the revised timing.

Applicants have to log on to https://apas.wb.gov.in, where two options appear on the homepage — ‘Swanirbhar Bangla’ on the left and ‘Banglar Yubasathi’ on the right. By clicking on ‘Click to Apply’ under Yuba Sathi and then selecting ‘Apply Online’ from the three options on the left panel, candidates can proceed further. A list of required documents is displayed on the right side of the page.

After entering a mobile number, an OTP will be sent to initiate the application. Applicants must log in and upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format, including Madhyamik admit card and marksheet, Aadhaar card, voter ID card, caste certificate (SC/ST/OBC, if applicable), first page of bank passbook, a recent passport-size photograph, and a clear photograph of the applicant’s signature on white paper. Once the documents are uploaded, a second OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number. Entering the OTP will complete the process, after which applicants can download a copy of the submitted form for future reference.

The scheme was announced on February 5 in the interim state Budget. It was initially scheduled to be launched on August 15, but the Chief Minister later declared that it would come into effect from April 1. Applications opened on February 15 and will continue till February 26.

Madhyamik-pass youths aged between 21 and 40 years are eligible. Beneficiaries will receive financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per month until they secure employment or for a maximum period of five years.