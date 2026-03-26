You’ve come to conquer Bengal, we’ll conquer Delhi, says Mamata

Siliguri: Upping her ante against the BJP, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo, Mamata Banerjee, addressing a massive gathering at her election campaign in the Dabgram-Fulbari Assembly Constituency, warned that an injured tiger is even more dangerous and vowed to show her strength, saying that while opponents have come to conquer Bengal, her party will conquer Delhi (“Ahoto Bagh Aro Bhoyonkor- Tomader Dekhiye Debo. Tomra Bangla Dokhol Kortey Eshechiley. Amra Delhi Dokhol Korbo).



Backed by numerous welfare schemes, development initiatives by the West Bengal government, and highlighting the “woes” inflicted by the BJP-led Union government, the TMC supremo held three consecutive election rallies across North Bengal on Wednesday.

The message was loud and clear. “We have given you Swasthya Sathi, Laxmi Bhandar, Kanyashree (welfare schemes) … What has BJP given you? Only death. Starting from the demonetization queues till this very day. More than 220 people are dead in the state during the SIR of the electoral rolls,” stated Banerjee.

Banerjee alleged that women were being affected by the SIR. She stated that constitutional institutions are being used to strip people of their voting rights and, finally, their citizenship.

“Names of women whose surnames have been changed after marriage, whose addresses have been changed, have all been struck out from the list. Use your votes to avenge this. Make each vote count,” prescribed Banerjee.

She asked the crowds to bid farewell to the BJP. “Stepping on Bengal’s soil, the BJP is labelling us foreigners and asking us to prove our citizenship. Who are you to ask us? You prove your citizenship first. Bengal will never bow down,” added Banerjee.

“Earlier, we got freedom at midnight. Now, the BJP rampages around at midnight,” stated Banerjee, making an oblique remark about the supplementary electoral roll being uploaded around midnight.

She demanded that physical copies of the supplementary list published online be immediately made available so that the information on the deletion figure could be verified.

“Though I am not sure, I have heard that eight lakh names of 27 lakh voters under adjudication have been deleted from the first supplementary list. But where is that list? Why have hard copies of that list not yet been put up in government offices so far?” she posed.

“I can only verify the information after that list is displayed,” Banerjee added.

“Members of the Adivasi, scheduled caste and Rajbanshi communities were singled out and sent hearing notices,” the TMC chairperson said.

Banerjee stated that the BJP has been conspiring to partition Bengal once again. “It was out on social media that they would merge these parts with Bihar. I halted this conspiracy. BJP is anti-Bengal. Till I am alive, I won’t allow them to divide Bengal,” warned the TMC supremo.

Banerjee addressed three campaigns on Wednesday — at Town Club ground under the Maynaguri Constituency in Jalpaiguri district; Jabravita High School ground under the Dabgram-Fulbari constituency in Jalpaiguri, and the Nanda Prasad Girl’s High School ground under Matigara- Naxalbari Constituency in the Darjeeling district. All three venues were packed to capacity.

The TMC chief highlighted the ongoing LPG crisis, soaring prices of essential commodities, and the multitude of problems arising from the SIR exercise, assuring that the party would continue to stand by the people in times of need. She then offered guidance and words of encouragement to her party’s candidates and supporters.

“They are rejecting nomination papers of candidates in Assam. Take lawyers along when you file your nominations and check all your papers carefully,” was her advice to TMC candidates.

She asked her supporters to keep a close watch on strong rooms after the polls till the counting day.

“Also, keep a close watch on the Central Forces. Some act as polling agents. There were reports of Central forces carrying BJP flags. We have nothing against Central Forces. If they do their jobs impartially and honestly, they will definitely get all the support,” she added.

Through her signature rhymes, Banerjee invoked the Bihar elections. Taking a dig at the BJP, Banerjee quipped, “Jetar Jonno 8 Hajar, Jetar Por Bulldozer,” (To win they gave away Rs 8000 before elections in Bihar, and after elections it was bulldozers.)

“Nirbachoner agey protisrutir Khela, Nirbachoner por Bulldozer er Mela” (Assurances before election and bulldozers after election.)