Youth’s body with throat slit found in Nalban area

Kolkata: The body of a youth with slit throat was recovered from a estuarine wetland in Nalban area under Kolkata Leather Complex Police Station area on Saturday early morning. A pair of shoes, a handkerchief, a water bottle and a packet of beedi, probably belonging to the deceased, were recovered from beside the body. A seller dealing with coconuts who had gone to collect the coconuts from the trees in the area was the first to spot the body. According to police sources, the victim Raja Mondal (30) was a resident of South 24-Parganas and was living at a rented house in the Kantatala Market area beside Basanti Highway all alone.

His in-laws live in the Malancha area. A police official informed that a few days ago, there was a theft at a rice hotel in the Kantatala Market area owned by one Satyajit Mondal, after which the latter had filed a complaint accusing Raja of the theft. The body’s recovery after the complaint is under review. Moreover, the police are also exploring the angle of marital discord, with Raja living separately while being married. The mobile call list of the victim and the CCTV footage in and around the body recovery site are being scanned for further leads in the case.