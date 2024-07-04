Youth’s body with injury marks recovered

Siliguri: The police of Ashighar Out Post started an unnatural death case after the recovery of a body of a youth from Eastern Bypass area in Siliguri. The deceased has been identified as Sudip Sutradhar (28), a resident of Niranjan Palli, Ward 36 of Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC).

According to family sources, CCTV footage revealed that he was standing on Eastern Bypass Road with a few friends. After a few hours, his body was recovered with several injury marks.

The kin alleged that he was killed by someone. Police have begun a probe.