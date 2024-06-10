Youth’s body recovered from Teesta River

Siliguri: A man died while taking bath in Kamala Waterfalls in Kalijhora. His body was recovered from the Teesta River near Sevoke on Saturday. Family members of the deceased lodged a murder complaint at the Sevoke Out Post on Saturday night. The deceased has been identified as Sairesh Sahani (22). He was a resident of Ward number 36 in Siliguri. He was an employee of a private company.



On June 6, Sairesh and his friends went to Kamala Falls in Kalijhora. According to his friends, he drowned while taking a bath in the waterfall.

On Saturday, after his body was recovered, the family members raised a murder complaint alleging that his friends had killed him. Ajay Sahani, father of the deceased, said: “My son could not swim. Knowing the fact, his friends forcefully took him to the falls. We have lodged a written complaint. We want the culprits to be punished.”