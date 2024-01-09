Youth’s body found near India-B’desh Border

Cooch Behar: There is turmoil surrounding the discovery of a young man’s body on the roadside in East Dighaltari of Nazirhat Gram Panchayat-II in Dinhata, near the India-Bangladesh Border. The recovery of the body on Tuesday morning triggered commotion, prompting the response of Dinhata sub-divisional police officer Tridib Sarkar, along with block administration officials and a sizable police force. The police recovered the body and transported it to Dinhata Police Station. Notably, the young man exhibited injury marks on his right hand.



Local residents speculate that the youth died while smuggling cows under the cover of night. However, there is no official statement from the BSF at the moment. The police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Dyutiman Bhattacharya, the District Superintendent of Police in Cooch Behar, stated: “A body has been recovered and police have commenced an investigation.”