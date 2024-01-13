Youth’s body found in canal in Pragati Maidan area

Kolkata: The body of a youth who was missing since the past two days was found from a canal in Khanaberia under the jurisdiction of Pragati Maidan Police Station.



His family members alleged that the youth was abducted and later murdered.

According to sources, Biswajit Mondal (19) of Mukundapur area went to his relative’s house at Thanaberia area near Dhapa to attend a religious event on January 9. Around 9:30 pm Biswajit left his relative’s house and went to a fair with his friends where he reportedly consumed liquor with his friends.

A few hours later, Biswajit reportedly got involved in an altercation with a few other youths who allegedly abducted him.

On Friday morning, local residents of the Khanaberia area found Biswajit’s body floating in the canal and informed police. Cops recovered the body and sent it for autopsy. The police are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death. They have initiated a probe and have started questioning Biswajit’s friends as well. CCTV footage of the areas where they had gone is being checked to find out the suspects.