Youth’s body found hanging at Eden Gardens gallery

Kolkata: Tension spread at the Eden Gardens on Monday after a youth was found hanging in the gallery.



It is suspected that the youth identified as Dhananjay Barik (21) committed suicide as he was going through depression for past couple of days. According to sources, Dhananjay’s father and uncle are the grounds staff of the Eden Gardens. Originally from Odisha, Dhananjay’s father and uncle used to stay at the staff quarters of Eden Gardens. Recently, Dhananjay also wished to join as the employee of Eden Gardens and came to Kolkata and was staying with his father and uncle. However, despite trying hard he failed to obtain a job and was reportedly depressed due to this.

Dhananjay was reportedly missing since Sunday. At night a missing diary was also lodged at the Maidan Police Station. On Monday, an employee of the Eden Gardens found Dhananjay hanging from a metal pipe at the K Block of the gallery. Police recovered the body and sent it for autopsy. No foul play has been detected so far.