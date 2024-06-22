Youth wing of Trinamool stages stir to protest NEET ‘irregularities’ in Bengal

Kolkata: The youth wing of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday hit the streets of Bengal to protest against the “irregularities” in both the NEET-UG and UGC-NET exams.

The TMC’s youth wing also staged a demonstration in the College Street area and elsewhere in the state.

Lambasting the Central government in this context, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said that the CBI inquiry of the scam was nothing but a ‘farce’. He demanded a judicial inquiry into the scam.

The CBI has registered an FIR into the UGC-NET paper leak case on Thursday against unidentified persons on a reference from the Union Education Ministry.“A scam of the Central government is being probed by another central agency (CBI) is nothing but a farce. We demand a judicial probe into the matter. Even the roles of the relatives of the Union minister be investigated,” Ghosh said.

Protests were held outside several colleges in Kolkata, North 24-Parganas district, West Medinipur district and elsewhere, said Trinankur Bhattacharya, president of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, the student wing of the TMC.

“We demand that those behind the large-scale scandals be immediately identified and the future of lakhs of candidates are not jeopardised,” Bhattacharya said.