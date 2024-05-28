Youth under treatment dies at rehab centre

BALURGHAT: There is uproar surrounding the death of an ailing youth at the Rehab Centre in Patiram’s Lakshmipur area of South Dinajpur district. The deceased, Vivek Rudra (25), was admitted to the de-addiction centre several months ago.



His family members received a phone call on Sunday morning informing them of Vivek’s illness. Later in the afternoon, they were notified of his death while being transported to Raiganj Medical College.However, the family remains unaware of the cause of death. Anirban Sarkar, the deceased’s cousin, stated that the entire incident will be reported to the Patiram Police Station. Satkar Sangbo, Officer-in-Charge, Patiram Police Station mentioned: “The young man was undergoing treatment at the Lakshmipur Rehab Centre under the jurisdiction of Patiram Police Station. He fell ill a few days ago and was being transported to Raiganj Medical College Hospital for treatment on Sunday. Unfortunately, he passed away near Kushmandi during the journey. As of now, we haven’t received any written complaint regarding the matter. If a complaint is filed, we will initiate an investigation.”

In response, Sambal Kumar Jha, the Block Development Officer of Balurghat Block, stated: “We have received a report regarding a young man who fell seriously ill while undergoing treatment at Lakshmipur Rehab Centre in Patiram. Subsequently, he passed away. This falls under the jurisdiction of the police. If a written complaint is lodged, the police will certainly investigate the matter.”