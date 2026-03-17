Youth TMC leader injured in Dinhata ‘knife attack’

Cooch Behar: An atmosphere of tension has emerged in the Cooch Behar district following the announcement of the election dates, after a Youth Trinamool Congress leader was allegedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon in Dinhata. The injured leader, Sayan Chakraborty, is currently undergoing treatment at the Dinhata Sub-divisional Hospital.

According to reports, Sayan Chakraborty, the Youth Trinamool Congress President of Booth No. 277 under Bhelej-II Gram Panchayat in the Dinhata Assembly constituency, was standing in front of his residence when Dipen Chakraborty allegedly attacked him with a knife. Severely injured in the assault, he was rushed to the hospital by locals.

The victim’s mother, Anjana Chakraborty, alleged that her son was targeted due to his association with the Trinamool Congress. “My son was attacked because of his political affiliation. He had received threats earlier as well,” she claimed. However, the BJP has strongly denied the allegations.

Biraj Bose, the party’s Cooch Behar district vice-president, said the BJP had no connection with the incident. He alleged that the attack was the result of internal factionalism within the Trinamool Congress, claiming that rivalry over proximity to the minister of the North Bengal development department may have led to the incident. Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Partha Pratim Roy accused the BJP of attempting to create unrest ahead of the elections.

“With the announcement of the polls, the BJP’s intimidation tactics are becoming evident. Our party workers are being attacked to create tension during the election period,” he said.