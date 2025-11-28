Youth suffers injury while handling improvised firearm

Kolkata: A youth suffered a gunshot injury on his left hand while handling an improvised firearm along with two other persons at Bosepukur in Kasba on Wednesday night. Police have arrested one person so far and are probing.

According to sources, on Wednesday night, information was received at the Kasba Police Station from a private hospital nearby about a patient who was brought in the emergency section with a bullet injury on the palm of his left hand. When police reached the hospital, the injured youth identified as Abhijit Naiya alias Nigro of Prantikpally in Bosepukur area told the cops that around 11 pm, two unknown riding a motorcycle arrived at the Khalpar area near his residence and got involved in an unwanted fight with him. Suddenly, one of them pointed a gun at him. When he tried to pull the gun, somehow one bullet was fired which hit Naiya on his left palm. When he was screaming in pain, the miscreants fled.

On the basis of his statement, police registered a case against the unknown miscreants and started a probe. Late on Wednesday night when cops visited the place of crime, a bullet shell and empty liquor bottles were recovered.

When he was again interrogated, Naiya confessed that he along with two others, including one Abhijit Sardar alias Babai of Madhyapara in Kasba, got involved in a conflict and accidentally fired a bullet was fired.