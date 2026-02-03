Youth stabs uncle to death in Goalpokhar

Raiganj: A family dispute over a small piece of land turned fatal on Sunday night when a youth allegedly stabbed his uncle to death at Sreepur marketplace under Sahapur-2 Gram Panchayat in North Dinajpur district.

The deceased was identified as Sujit Roy (50). According to police sources, Sujit Roy had been involved in a long-standing dispute with his brother Adhir Roy over the possession of a three-satak homestead land. On Sunday night, the argument escalated into a violent altercation involving other family members as well.

During the scuffle, Apurba Roy, the nephew of the deceased, allegedly attacked Sujit Roy with a sharp knife, inflicting a severe wound to his abdomen. Sujit Roy collapsed on the spot and succumbed to his injuries instantly. Following the incident, the accused persons fled from the scene, creating panic and tension

in the locality.

On receiving information, police rushed to the spot, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination. Within a short time, police arrested three persons in connection with the incident, including the prime accused Apurba Roy, along with Adhir Roy and Avoy Roy.

Confirming the arrests, Dendup Sherpa, Additional Superintendent of Police of Islampur Police District, said: “Three persons have been arrested on the charge of murder. They have been produced before the Islampur Sub-Divisional Court seeking police custody. An investigation has been initiated into the incident.”