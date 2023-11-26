Youth stabbed to death with scissors

Kolkata: A youth was stabbed to death with a scissor on Saturday night while trying to dissuade the accused from assaulting a local resident who had protested against playing of loud music during the immersion procession of a Jagadhattri idol at Basanti Colony near Chingrihata.



State Fire minister Sujit Bose visited the house of the victim. He later said that the accused is a drug addict and a habitual offender. He was earlier arrested and was in judicial custody.

He was out on bail. Bose however, assured local residents of necessary action and spoke to the Commissioner of Police (CP), Bidhannagar, Gaurav Sharma.

Sources said that on Saturday night a Jagadhattri idol was being taken for immersion at Basanti Colony in Shantinagar area under jurisdiction of Bidhannagar South Police Station. At the procession, loud music was being played. A local resident protested against it and the accused Bittu Sardar began assaulting him. Seeing this, another local resident, Saheb Ali Sardar tried to stop the accused who then assaulted him and subsequently stabbed Saheb with a scissor. The accused fled when the victim collapsed on the road. Saheb was rushed to a private hospital near Kadapara where he was declared brought dead. Tension spread in the area and local residents started demanding immediate arrest of Bittu till late night. On Sunday morning, people from Shantinagar and Basanti Colony began agitating in Chingrihata demanding arrest of Bittu who is absconding.

Situation took a twist when a few people spotted Bittu on Sunday morning inside a taxi. As soon as he was spotted, local residents assaulted him and vandalised the taxi. Later, police rescued and admitted him to a hospital. Sources informed that he will be taken into custody once he gets stable.