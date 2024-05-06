Youth stabbed to death in KMC staff quarters, one held

Kolkata: A youth was stabbed to death at the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) sweeper quarter in Phoolbagan late on Sunday night after an altercation. Police have arrested the accused and registered a murder case against him.



The victim, identified as Nitish Rabi Das (18), used to reside at KMC sweeper quarter in Phoolbagan.

He was sleeping on the roof of his residence. Around 12:30 am, another youth identified as Akash Hari, who is also a resident of the staff quarters, went to the roof and threw away Das’s water bottle.

An altercation broke out between the duo over this. Hari is learnt to have subsequently stabbed Das on his left chest and then fled.

Family members of Das, with the help of some neighbours, took him to NRS Medical College and Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Meanwhile, Phoolbagan Police Station was informed. Cops later sent the body for autopsy. After a preliminary probe, cops conducted searches at many places in the Phoolbagan area and after a few hours arrested Hari.

Sources informed that Hari’s father is a conservancy worker of KMC and used to reside in the staff quarters.

The accused is reportedly a drug addict and unemployed while Das used to work in a dry fruit selling shop in Kankurgachi.