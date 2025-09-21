Youth stabbed in Liluah

Kolkata: A youth was attacked and stabbed in Liluah, Howrah, on Saturday night, allegedly over his relationship with a married woman.

Police have arrested one of the accused, while two others managed to flee.

According to sources, the victim, identified as Suraj Rajbar, is a resident of Bamangachi C Road.

He was reportedly in a relationship with a woman from Liluah who got married a few months ago. Even after her marriage, the two allegedly continued to remain in contact, despite objections from her family.

On Saturday night, the woman’s brother, accompanied by two friends, went to Rajbar’s house. An altercation ensued, during which one of the attackers pulled out a knife and stabbed him. As Rajbar collapsed, the trio fled.

He was immediately rushed to T L Jaiswal Hospital in Howrah, where he was admitted.

Police later detained the woman’s brother and formally arrested him following the registration of an FIR. A massive manhunt has been launched to trace and arrest the two others who are absconding.