Youth stabbed in hand in Jorabagan

Kolkata: A youth was stabbed multiple times in Jorabagan area near Natunbazar on Sunday night.

According to sources, the injured youth identified as Amit Sonkar, a businessman, was riding his motorcycle when

suddenly the accused identified as Uttam Sonkar came out of nowhere and stabbed Amit on his hand. Due to the attack, Amit fell down on the road. After stabbing Amit, Uttam fled. Police have come to know that Amit and Uttam are relatives and they had some sort of enmity between them. It is suspected that Uttam attacked Amit owing to the old enmity. However, cops are yet to arrest Uttam. A manhunt is on to nab him.