Youth stabbed for protesting against misbehaviour

Kolkata: A youth was stabbed in Taltala on Saturday night after he protested against the demand of money and misbehaviour.

According to sources, the victim identified as Safi Ahmed owns a vegetable shop at the Aaga Mehedi Street area in Taltala.

It is alleged that three youths often used to take away goods without paying and if any shop owner asked for money, the accused persons used to misbehave and threaten them.

On Saturday night, the accused trio went to Ahmed’s shop when his mother was present. It is alleged that the accused trio started abusing Ahmed’s mother.

When his father arrived, he was also threatened. After a while, Ahmed arrived at the spot and protested against misbehaviour when one of the accused took out a small knife and started stabbing him.

As soon as Ahmed fell on the road, the accused trio fled. Ahmed was rushed to NRS Hospital by the local residents where he was admitted. Police have registered a case and started a probe.

The CCTV footage is being checked by the cops to identify and arrest the culprits.