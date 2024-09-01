Youth shot dead over ‘business rivalry’

Kolkata: A 28 year-old youth Nasiruddin Khan was shot dead in New Town on Saturday night while he was at a roadside tea stall near the Ram Mandir in the vicinity



of Eco Park.

Police have arrested a man identified as Kaji Rafikul Islam alias Parag who was the business partner of the deceased for alleged involvement in the murder. He was produced at the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s (CJM) Court, Barasat and was remanded to police custody

for five days.

The deceased identified as Nasiruddin Khan was a resident of the Polerhat area. Khan and Islam used to own a brick kiln jointly in the Polerhat area. For the past few months, a dispute was reportedly going on between them over about Rs 50 lakh. It is alleged that on Saturday evening Khan left his home after getting a phone call. Around 10 pm, when he was sitting at a roadside tea shop close to the Ram Mandir in New Town, two youths arrived at the spot on a motorcycle and shot Khan. As soon as he fell on the road, the shooters fled. Local residents rushed Khan to a local hospital where he was declared ‘brought dead’.

During the probe, cops learnt about the issues between Khan and Islam. On Sunday, police detained Islam and interrogated him.

Due to some doubt, police later arrested him. It is suspected that contract killers were hired to kill Khan. However, Islam is getting grilled to find out whether he had given the contract over some business related disputes.