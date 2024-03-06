Youth shot dead in Kalyani, 4 held

A youth was allegedly shot dead by his friends on Tuesday night at Kalyani in Nadia. The police have arrested four friends of the deceased and started a probe.

According to sources, the youth identified as Joy Barui (22) of Subhashnagar in Kalyani was called by some of his friends on Tuesday around 8 pm. Police have reportedly come to know that Barui and his friends were having a leisure time and were chatting on the roof of a house near his home.

After a while, local residents heard a gunshot and found Barui was shot. They subsequently informed Barui’s parents. The youth was rushed to a private hospital in Kalyani where he was declared brought dead. Barui’s mother alleged that someone from among his friends shot her son. However, the accused youths claimed that while Barui was having a close look at the firearm, the bullet was fired accidentally.

Controversy has cropped up about how Barui and his friends got hold of a firearm. Police have started a probe and the arrested youths are being interrogated.