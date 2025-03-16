Youth shot dead at liquor den in Dinhata

Cooch Behar: A youth lost his life after being shot at a liquor den in the Jam Darbos Panch Kanya area of Petla Gram Panchayat, Cooch Behar district, on Saturday night. The deceased has been identified as Tapan Barman (28).

According to police sources, the incident occurred while five individuals were celebrating Holi under the influence of alcohol. A heated argument broke out among them over liquor, which soon escalated into violence. During the altercation, a man identified as Bandhan Roy allegedly fired a shot, hitting Tapan Barman.

Following the gunshot, locals rushed to the scene and Tapan was immediately taken to Dinhata Sub-divisional Hospital. However, due to the severity of his injuries, doctors referred him to Cooch Behar MJN Medical College and Hospital. Upon arrival, doctors declared him dead.

The incident has caused unrest in the area, with residents expressing shock and concern over rising criminal activities. The police have launched an investigation and efforts are underway to apprehend the accused, who remains absconding.

District Superintendent of Police Dyutiman Bhattacharya stated: “The investigation is ongoing. The accused has a criminal record and multiple cases have already been filed against him. The police are actively searching for him.”

The victim, Tapan’s uncle, Krishna Barman, shared: “He left home around 10 am on Holi to be with his friends. In the evening, we received the shocking news that he had been shot. We are unaware of any personal enmity as he mostly stayed away from home and had returned only a few days ago.” The police have intensified their search for the accused while also investigating whether the altercation was premeditated or a result of a sudden escalation.