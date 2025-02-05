Youth rescued after abduction for ransom in Pragati Maidan

Kolkata: A youth, who was abducted on Sunday while attempting to recover a sum of money from his home in the Pragati Maidan area, was rescued unharmed within hours. The police arrested four individuals involved in the abduction, and the entire operation was completed within two hours, according to the authorities.

Sources said that in the afternoon, a man named Dilip Kumar from Baistala, Pragati Maidan, approached the police, reporting that his son, Prince Kumar, had been abducted by Sanjay Rajak and his associates. Dilip told the police that the accused had arrived in a silver-colored car, threatened his son and kidnapped him. Shortly after, Dilip received a call from his son, who said the abductors were forcibly taking him away. Moments later, Rajak called Dilip, demanding a ransom of Rs 1.5 lakh for Prince’s release and instructed him to bring the money to a specific location in Howrah.

Immediately police chalked out a plan and asked Dilip to follow the instruction of Rajak and go to the place in Howrah. Meanwhile, a team was formed led by the OC of Pragati Maidan Police Station which followed Dilip while maintaining a safe distance.

After Dilip reached the spot, Rajak and his associates were about to receive the money when police surrounded them.

According to the statements of the four accused, Prince was rescued from the car used in the abduction, near the location where they were detained. During the investigation, the police discovered that Dilip had borrowed money from Rajak and had failed to repay the principal amount.