Youth rapes woman by promising to marry her

Kolkata: A youth was arrested for allegedly raping a woman by promising her to marry.

The accused had also taken about Rs 5 lakh on several pretexts. According to sources, the accused Ahtasam Nadim met a woman, who is a resident of Beniapukur area, on an online matrimonial platform last year. Initially, they exchanged mobile numbers and started talking with each other. After a few months, they met multiple times and subsequently got involved in a relationship.

The woman reportedly alleged that taking the advantage of the relationship, Nadim raped her multiple times by promising to marry. He even asked the woman for money as was facing loss in his business.

The woman reportedly told the cops that when she used to ask Nadim to marry her, the accused used to mention that some of his family members were ill and thus he was having trouble. After a couple of months, when the woman had paid Nadim about Rs 5 lakh in phases, he started avoiding her.

Later, he reportedly refused to marry the woman.

After she lodged a complaint, Nadim was arrested on Saturday from somewhere in East Kolkata.