Youth publicly hacks bizman to death, flees

Cooch Behar: A youth has been accused of publicly hacking a businessman to death in Maruganj Market of Maruganj village Panchayat in Tufanganj-I Block, Cooch Behar. The victim, Sajal Saha (35), owned a grocery store in Maruganj Bazar.



According to police sources, Sajal was closing his shop around 10 pm on Thursday when the accused youth suddenly attacked him with a sharp weapon. Sajal sustained severe injuries to his head and chest before anyone could intervene.

The assailant then dropped the weapon and fled.

Sajal was rushed to Cooch Behar MJN Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition, where doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.

Tufanganj Police arrived at the scene that night and have since detained a suspect named Ananda Arjya on suspicion of involvement in the incident.