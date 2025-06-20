Youth poses as cop to dupe job seekers, held

Kolkata: A youth was arrested from the Garfa area early Thursday morning for allegedly duping job seekers by posing as a senior police officer.

The accused, Sushmit Sen, was produced before the Barasat Court the same day and has been remanded to police custody for 10 days.

The probe began after a resident of the Amdanga area in North 24-Parganas lodged a complaint at Amdanga Police Station. The complainant alleged that he had paid a large sum of money to someone claiming to be a senior police officer who had promised to secure a job for him. However, no job was provided.

Following the registration of a case, police launched an investigation and discovered that the accused wasintroducing himself as Ranajoy Chatterjee, an officer of Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl. SP) rank. He allegedly claimed to have strong influence and the ability to arrange jobs in the police force. It was also found that he used to travel in an SUV fitted with a blue beacon.

During the probe, police traced Sen to a rented house in the Garfa area. Early Thursday morning, officers from Amdanga Police Station, with assistance from local police, conducted a raid and arrested him. During the search of his residence, police recovered approximately Rs 5 lakh in cash, a police uniform, several forged documents.