Youth of India Foundation hold 2nd edition of YOI Model United Nations

Siliguri: Delhi Public School, Fulbari became the hub for the biggest confluence of youthful vigour as the Youth of India (YOI) Foundation held their second edition of YOl Model United Nations on May 17, 18 and 19.

Model United Nation is a student simulation of the United Nations which has long been a platform for the youth to strike up diplomatic conversations and dialogue thereby formulating innovative solutions to pressing global issues.

The man of the moon mission, Dr S Somanath, Chairman of ISRO was present there. This was the Chairman’s first visit to Bengal.

This Siliguri-based NGO is accredited by the United Nations among other international organisations for their innovative campaigns. The initiatives of the Youth of India Foundation have teams across 78 countries and have hosted events with more than 35 countries by allowing young people to work with world leaders.

Day 1 was witnessed by Sudhir Kumar, Inspector General, SSB, Shivam Batra — a renowned singer who works with B Praak, Guru Randhawa and many more. Very well-known Hari Aum Tat Sat speaker, Bhavesh Yuj and Parveen Sharma inspired the Youth of North-Bengal region with their wisdom of spiritual practices. Further, on Day 2, India’s No. 1 Bell Master — DJ Sachin and on Day 3, the Man of the Moon Mission graced the event himself.

SRM Institute Estate Officer was part of the 3-day event as a support to the Youth of India MUN 2024, the Youth of India Foundation, along with Delhi Public School, Fulbari, promised holistic personality development to all participants.