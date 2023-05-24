Youth nabbed from Delhi for duping a Sinthi local of Rs 69.8L

kolkata: A youth was arrested from Delhi on Saturday and brought to Kolkata on transit remand for allegedly duping a resident of the Sinthi area of about Rs 69.83 lakh on the pretext of investing in a web portal.

The accused youth identified as Rahul Verma was produced at the Sealdah Court and was remanded to 12 days of police custody on Sunday.

According to police, an FIR was registered based on a complaint lodged by a resident of Sinthi alleging that he had been duped by some unknown miscreants who had convinced the complainant to invest in a web portal.

After paying the money, he tried to contact the accused but his calls went unanswered. Later he lodged a complaint. Police informed that Verma created a WhatsApp account and then got in touch with the complainant to allure him to invest in a web portal.

When the complainant agreed, he was asked to transfer the money. After getting the money, Verma stopped all communications with the complainant. Verma told the cops that he had invested the money taken from the complainant in cryptocurrency through a website that deals in digital currency.