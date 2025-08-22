Youth nabbed for raping minor girl

Siliguri: A youth has been arrested on allegations of raping a 16-year-old minor girl. The incident occurred in Hatighisha under Naxalbari block of Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad. The accused has been identified as Abhijit Nagesia (22), a local resident.

The victim and the accused were reportedly known to each other for a long time. According to sources, the accused had allegedly been raping the minor on

multiple occasions.

When the minor became pregnant the family members of the victim came to know about the whole incident. The family of the victim then filed a written complaint at the Naxalbari Police Station on Wednesday night, prompting the swift arrest of the accused.

Abhijit was produced at the Siliguri Court on Thursday. Meanwhile, the minor underwent a medical examination as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police have initiated an inquiry into the incident.