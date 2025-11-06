Youth nabbed for obscene behaviour towards minor

Siliguri: A youth has been arrested in Siliguri on charges of obscene behavior towards a minor girl. The accused has been identified as Gopinath Das (28), a resident of an area under the New Jalpaiguri (NJP) Police Station limits.

The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday. Sources said the girl, who is a neighbour of the accused, was standing in front of her house alone. Subsequently, the youth behaved indecently with the minor girl.

Upon returning home, the minor informed her family about the incident. Her family immediately filed a written complaint against the youth at the Jalpaiguri Police Station.

Acting on the complaint, the police initiated an investigation and arrested the accused, late on Tuesday night from his house. The accused was produced before the Jalpaiguri court on Wednesday. The police are continuing their investigation into the

entire incident.

The minor’s family members and local residents of the area demanded strict punishment for the accused.