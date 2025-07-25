Youth murdered in Kakdwip, none held so far

Kolkata: Tension spread in Kakdwip of South 24-Parganas after a youth, who happens to be a relative of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, was found dead in a paddy field on Thursday morning.

According to sources, the incident took place at Ramtanunagar area of Kakdwip. On Thursday morning, villagers spotted something lying abandoned in the paddy field. When they went close to check, they found that it was a human body. Immediately police were informed. Cops of Harwood Point Coastal Police Station rushed to the spot and sent the body for autopsy. Later, the deceased was identified as Rakib Sheikh (27) who was the nephew of the Madhusudanpur Panchayat member Salauddin Sheikh.

Sources informed that there were multiple injuries seen on the body. After seeing the injury marks, cops suspect that Rakib was hacked to death. Police are questioning his family members and relatives along with the villagers to find clues to the case. Till last reports came in, no arrest was made in connection with the alleged murder.