Youth kills self after shooting woman

Kolkata: A youth committed suicide by shooting himself after shooting a woman inside a guest house in the Lake Gardens area on Wednesday evening.

According to sources, on Wednesday around 4:45 pm, the caretaker of the said guest house heard gunshots from the top floor. When the caretaker and a few other employees of the guest house went to the third floor, they found a woman who was staying in room number 301 came out with a gunshot wound.

The woman reportedly told the guest house staff that his friend, with whom she had been staying since Sunday, committed suicide after shooting her.

It was learnt that the man, identified as Rajesh Shaw and the woman, identified as Nikku Dubey, hired the room on Sunday.

Both Shaw and Dubey are residents of the Budge Budge area. On Wednesday evening, Shaw shot Dubey in her leg and then he shot himself.

During the probe, police reportedly found a pistol in the said room.

The woman has been admitted to a private hospital in Jodhpur Park. Police have recovered the youth’s body and sent it for autopsy.

It is suspected that due to some relationship dispute, Shaw shot Dubey and then committed suicide.

After the incident, cops from the Homicide Section visited the guest house and conducted a probe along with the cops of the Lake Police Station.