Youth kills self after India loses WC final

Kolkata: An elderly man died due to a suspected cardiac arrest while watching the World Cup cricket final match between India and Australia at Beldanga in Murshidabad on Sunday afternoon.



In another incident, a youth committed suicide by hanging after India lost the match on Sunday night.

According to sources, Sukumar Banerjee of Beldanga was watching the cricket match along with his family members. After India lost a few wickets he became tense and started sweating.

After India lost Virat Kohli’s wicket, Banerjee went to the roof as he was not feeling well inside the room. When his wife followed him, she found her husband was ill.

Banerjee was rushed to Beldanga Block Primary Health Centre where he died during treatment.

Meanwhile, at night a youth identified as Rahul Lohar (23) of Beliator in Bankura was watching the cricket match as well on a giant screen in his locality.

After India lost the game, he returned home depressed. When he returned no one from his family was there. Lohar hanged himself inside his room. After a while, his family members returned and found him hanging from the ceiling fan. He was rushed to the Beliator Primary Health Centre where the youth was declared brought dead.