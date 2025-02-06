Youth kills his drug-addicted mother in Siliguri

Siliguri: A 22-year-old youth allegedly killed his mother in a fit of rage and later informed the police himself. The incident happened in Sahanipatti area of Ward 1 in Siliguri, which left the citizens in shock. The arrested youth was produced at the Siliguri court on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Ajay Mallick and the deceased mother has been identified as Kaushalya Mallick (50 years). According to sources, his mother Kaushalya was addicted to drugs. Almost every day, she entered into arguments with neighbours. On Tuesday night, too, Kaushalya had been involved in a heated altercation with local women after consuming drugs. Ajay, unable to control the situation, attacked her with a sharp weapon on her throat in frustration, after which she died on the spot. After realising what he had done, Ajay broke down into tears and immediately called the police and confessed to the murder. Officers from Pradhan Nagar Police Station arrived at the scene and arrested him.

According to local sources, Ajay had been burdened with immense family responsibilities since the death of his father four years ago. His mother and elder brother were both addicted to drugs, leaving him to fend for all. His elder brother was often absent from home and his married sister was not around to support him.

To sustain the family, Ajay took up a job in a private company. However, his mother’s addiction continued to create problems in the neighbourhood, frequently leading to conflicts with locals.

“Ajay was a very polite and decent boy. He never had any altercation with anyone but this is not acceptable. I strongly condemned the incident,” said Sanjay Pathak, councillor of Ward 1, who arrived at the scene after the incident. Police have started an investigation into the incident.