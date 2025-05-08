Youth killed while saving sister from knife attack

BALURGHAT: A young man was brutally murdered while trying to save his sister from a knife attack in South Dinajpur’s Harirampur. Police have launched a manhunt for the accused, identified as Hemanta Murmu. South Dinajpur Superintendent of Police Chinmay Mittal stated: “Police are actively searching for Hemanta Murmu, the prime accused in the Harirampur murder case.

He is currently absconding but we expect to nab him soon.”

The victim, Jimen Tudu, had come to visit his sister on Monday at Harirampur. After dinner, as his sister entered her room, she noticed someone hiding under the bed. Terrified, she screamed for her brother. When Jimen rushed in, the attacker emerged and launched a knife attack on her. Jimen intervened to save her, but was fatally stabbed in the throat.

Despite his injuries, Jimen managed to reach a nearby pharmacy but succumbed to his wounds before reaching the hospital. Local sources revealed that Hemanta had a romantic relationship with the victim’s sister. She ended the relationship after learning he was married with children, which allegedly led to the murder attempt.