Youth killed, three injured as truck rams car & topples

KOLKATA: A youth was killed and three others injured after a transformer laden truck rammed behind a car and toppled late on Sunday night.



According to sources, a truck carrying a transformer was moving towards the Narkenbagan crossing from Chinar Park. At the Jatragachhi police camp signal a car was waiting for the signal to turn green. It is alleged that the truck which was moving at quite a high speed somehow lost control and rammed behind the stationery car and toppled after hitting the median divider. One of the four persons sitting in the goods carriage space fell on the road and one of them got trapped under the transformer.

After a while, police arrived and rushed the injured persons to Bidhannagar Sub Divisional Hospital where one of them was declared brought dead. The driver somehow managed to flee immediately after the accident. Police have registered a case and a massive manhunt is on to nab the offending driver.