Youth killed in Park Street hotel during robbery attempt: Police

Kolkata: The murder of a youth in a Park Street hotel was the result of a robbery attempt by the victim himself, the Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Kolkata Police, Rupesh Kumar, said on Thursday.

On October 24, the decomposed body of Rahul Lal, a resident of Picnic Garden, was found stuffed inside the storage bed of a room at Hotel Al Burj on Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road near Park Street.

The body was discovered around 11:15 am after new guests complained of a foul smell.

Investigations revealed that three men had checked into the room on October 22. One left early, while another returned later that night and subsequently left with the man who had remained in the room. CCTV footage and hotel records helped police identify the suspects.

Acting on technical surveillance and tip-offs, officers tracked down and arrested the two accused—Shaktikant Behara and Santosh Behara—from Cuttack in

Odisha on Tuesday night.

At a press conference on Thursday, the Jt. CP said the accused duo, who deal in artificial plastic flowers, had come to Kolkata for business.

While exploring the city, they met Rahul, who offered to take them on a city tour. The trio later checked into the hotel.

According to the accused, after consuming liquor together, Rahul suddenly took out a knife and tried to rob them.

A scuffle ensued during which Shaktikant allegedly used a bedsheet to strangle Rahul. The two then concealed the body inside the storage bed, left the hotel, and took a train to Odisha from Howrah the next morning.