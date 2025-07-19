Youth ‘killed’ in mob lynching at NJP Station

Siliguri: A youth was allegedly lynched by a group of workers and security personnel at New Jalpaiguri (NJP) Railway Station in the early hours of Friday. The incident has sent shockwaves across the region.

A written complaint lodged by Chandra Bhushan Singh, a resident of Siliguri’s Ward 35, states that he witnessed a group of people brutally beating a youth near a construction material storage area inside the NJP Station premises around 3 am on Friday. The attackers reportedly suspected the youth of being a thief. The victim succumbed to his injuries due to excessive beatings.

Following the complaint, the New Jalpaiguri Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested eight individuals in connection with the incident. The arrested have been identified as Mrityunjay Majumdar, Ayub Ali, Goutam Chakraborty, Karan kr. Jha, Md. Afjal, Avoy Mondal, Sandip Thakur and Sanjiv Kumar Das.

Premashish Chakraborty, Inspector in-charge of NJP GRP confirmed the arrests and stated: “The entire incident is under investigation. We are verifying all facts and circumstances surrounding the death.”

The deceased youth’s identity remains unconfirmed, but preliminary reports suggest he may be a resident of Malda. Police have initiated efforts to trace his family. His body has been sent to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.