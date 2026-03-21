Youth killed in lift mishap at RG Kar Hospital, 5 held

Kolkata: A 39-year-old man died under “unnatural circumstances” after getting trapped inside a lift at the Trauma Care Centre of RG Kar Hospital early on Friday, triggering panic among patients’ relatives and raising questions over safety protocols. Five people, including two liftmen and three security personnel, have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.



The deceased, Arup Banerjee of Motijheel in Dum Dum, had come to the hospital with his wife and three-year-old son for the child’s surgery. According to sources, the family boarded a lift to reach the fourth floor. While his wife and son managed to step out, the lift allegedly jerked suddenly and began descending with Banerjee trapped inside.

The lift reportedly plunged to the basement at high speed. Police personnel later broke open the door and rescued Banerjee in an unconscious state, with bleeding from his nose. He was rushed to the Emergency Ward, where doctors declared him brought dead. The incident led to unrest among relatives of other patients, with allegations that lifts in the facility often operate without a liftman or staff supervision.

Police said the autopsy revealed death due to ante-mortem polytrauma. A case has been registered at Tala Police Station. The arrested liftmen have been identified as Milan Kumar Das and Biswanath Das. They will be produced before the Sealdah ACJM Court on Saturday.

Atin Ghosh, a member of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti, visited the hospital and indicated possible administrative lapses. He said an emergency meeting is likely on Monday to review safety and security measures.