Youth killed in Ketugram
Kolkata: Just a few hours ahead of the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, a youth was killed by unknown miscreants at Ketugram in East Burdwan on
Sunday night.
According to sources, the deceased identified as Mentu Sheikh of Chenchuri village in Ketugram was returning home riding a motorcycle along with another person when suddenly some unknown miscreants reportedly hurled a few bombs
at him. Due to the sudden attack, Mentu and his friend fell down and suffered injuries. Sources informed that Mentu died on the spot.
