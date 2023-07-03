Youth killed in explosion at Haroa

Kolkata: A youth was killed in an explosion at Haroa in North 24-Parganas late on Sunday night.



On Sunday night the local residents of the Kuchipora area of Haroa woke up to an explosion. When they came out from their homes, they saw two people lying injured in a local playground.

Immediately Bashirhat Police Station was informed. Cops rushed the duo to Bashirhat District Hospital where one of them was declared brought dead. The other injured person was shifted to a private hospital in Kolkata for better treatment. It is suspected that the duo was manufacturing bombs when one of those exploded. In a separate incident, several crude bombs were recovered from a house in Dubrajpur on Monday morning. On Monday morning cops of Dubrajpur Police Station were tipped off about several bombs that were stored inside the house of Sheikh Jane Alam of Pachiara Tentulpara. Accordingly, a raid was conducted at the said house and police initially found nothing. Later cops discovered a plastic drum concealed in a haystack. From inside the drum, 20 crude bombs were recovered.

The bombs were defused accordingly. The house owner is absconding and cops are trying to locate him.