Youth killed in a road accident in Beliaghata

Kolkata: Within 24 hours of the two youths being killed in a road accident on Maa flyover, another man was killed after he lost control while riding his motorcycle and rammed the guard wall in Beliaghata on Sunday night.

According to sources, on Sunday around 11:40 pm, a youth identified as Roshan Singh (22) of Chowlpatty area in Beliaghata was riding his motorcycle along the Ram Mohan Mallick Garden Road.

Suddenly he lost control and rammed the guard wall of the road and fell on the road. He was rushed to NRS Medical College and Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

It is alleged that Singh was not wearing a helmet. Earlier, on Sunday morning two youths were riding a motorcycle towards Park Circus from Chingrighata along the

Maa flyover.

Around 6:30 am while passing through the turn above Parama Island, the motorcyclist identified as Dilshad Alam (22) lost control and rammed the guard wall.

Alam and the pillion rider identified as Anish Rana (18) fell on the road at the crossing of EM Bypass and Park Circus connector.

It is suspected that the motorcyclist lost control due to overspeeding.