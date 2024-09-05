Youth killed after bike collides with the guard wall on Maa Flyover

Kolkata: A youth was killed and another suffered minor injuries after a motorcycle collided with the guard wall at the bifurcation point on Maa Flyover on Wednesday morning in front of the Biswa Bangla



Mela Prangan.

According to sources, two youths identified as Deep Srivastava and Keshav Jha of Anandapur were riding a motorcycle towards the Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass from Park Circus along the Maa Flyover. While passing through the area over the Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, suddenly the motorcyclist lost control and rammed the guard wall at the bifurcation point of Ruby and Chingrihata bound flanks

of the flyover.

Due to the impact, Jha, sitting on the pillion, flew off and fell from the flyover while the motorcycle rider fell on the spot. Meanwhile, some passersby noticed Jha had fallen from the flyover and informed the traffic cops.

The injured youth was rushed to SSKM Hospital where he was declared brought dead. It is alleged that the motorcyclist was riding at a high speed and lost control before colliding with the guard wall.Srivastava reportedly claimed that at the diversion point, a car slightly tilted to its left which compelled the rider to move to his

left subsequently.

As a result, he collided with the guard wall. When he was asked about how his friend fell down on the Park Circus Connector, the rider reportedly said that he had fallen unconscious and thus did not know anything about what happened after the collision.

It may be mentioned that about two days ago a head-on collision took place between two cars on Maa flyover.

It was alleged that one of the two cars somehow availed the Maa Flyover on its wrong flank from the EM Bypass. Two persons who had suffered critical injuries were admitted to the SSKM Hospital.