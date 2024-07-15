Youth killed after being hit by train

Kolkata: A youth was killed after he was hit by a train at Azimganj in Murshidabad on Saturday night while he was sitting on the Railway track.



According to sources, a group of youths, including the deceased identified as Suman Saha (25), were consuming liquor sitting on the Railway track near Ahiran Halt Railway Station in Azimganj section. Around 9:30 pm, a train was moving through the Ahiran Halt Railway Station. All the people sitting on the track moved to a safe place but somehow Saha failed to move. Before anybody could drag him to a safe distance from the Railway track, the train hit him and ran over him. After a while, police came to know about the incident and rushed Saha to Jangipur Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Saha, an engineer by profession, was originally from Suti in Murshidabad but used to stay at his relative’s house in Ahiran area. It is alleged that despite the Railway Protection Force (RPF) trying to make people aware about not sitting on the Railway track, none bother to follow the rule which is reportedly increasing the chances of accidents.