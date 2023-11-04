Youth jumps to death from 6th floor parking lot of shopping mall

Kolkata: A youth jumped to death from the 6th floor parking lot of a posh shopping mall at Park Circus on Thursday night.



The victim, Md. Aman Rauf (22), was a resident of a nearby Broad Street area under Karaya Police Station area. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the youth committed suicide.

The police received information at about 10.02 pm that a person had committed suicide by jumping from the 6th floor of the parking lot of the mall. Officers from Karaya Police Station immediately reached the spot and sent the body to National Medical College Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The police have initiated a case of unnatural death and have begun investigation. The sleuths are also speaking with the victim’s family members and mall authorities for

further leads.