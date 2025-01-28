Youth injured in road accident in Islampur

Raiganj: A youth, Muhammad Rejaul, was critically injured on Monday morning when a speeding car rammed into his motorcycle on the bypass road of National Highway 31 at Ghoramara in Islampur, North Dinajpur district.

Following the accident, locals staged a protest alleging police inaction and demanded strict measures to control speeding vehicles in this area and strictly implement a speed limit.

The protest resulted in a road blockade on NH31, causing severe traffic congestion for hours. Police rushed to the spot and assured the agitators that their demands would be considered, leading to the withdrawal of the blockade.

Rejaul, a mason by profession and a resident of Dakkhin Dangapara in Islampur, was heading to his workplace in Gunjaria around 9:30 am when the accident occurred.

A speeding car hit his motorcycle from behind near Ghoramara, leaving him seriously injured. Locals immediately rushed him to Islampur Sub-Divisional Hospital. However, the car fled the scene and locals alleged no significant action was taken by the police to apprehend the vehicle.

Mijarul Hoque, a relative of the injured youth, said: “Numerous accidents have occurred on this stretch of NH31 in recent months, with several fatalities. Vehicles pass at high speeds, causing frequent mishaps.

After today’s accident, the car fled, but the police took no action to catch it. We demand compensation for the injured family and implementation of speed restrictions in this area.”

Hirak Biswas, IC of Islampur Police Station, stated: “Police engaged with the protesters, and the blockade was lifted. Their concerns will be communicated to higher officials.”