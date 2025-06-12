Youth injured in knife attack, accused held

Alipurduar: Tension gripped Ward 15 of Alipurduar Municipality after a youth was injured in a knife attack late Tuesday night. The victim, Akash Sarkar, is the son of Gopal Sarkar, a local leader of the Trinamool Congress-backed toto union. The accused, Suraj Thapa, a resident of Ramkrishnapally, was arrested by police on Wednesday afternoon following a written complaint.

According to the police report, after dinner, Akash Sarkar and his friend Rohit Roy went for a walk along the Kaljani embankment. During this time, Suraj Thapa allegedly arrived on a scooter and got into a heated argument with the two youths, who are residents of Subhash Pally.

It is alleged that during the altercation, Suraj Thapa suddenly attacked Akash with a knife, causing injuries. Akash further claimed that the attacker pointed a pistol at his forehead during the assault. However, police later confirmed that the pistol was a toy gun. The incident sparked panic in the area. Akash was rushed to Alipurduar District Hospital and was discharged after receiving treatment.

Gopal Sarkar said: “The youth from Ramkrishnapally stabbed my son without any provocation.” The motive behind the altercation remains unclear and police have launched a detailed investigation.

Alipurduar District Superintendent of Police Y Raghuvamshi said: “A knife attack occurred following an argument. The firearm mentioned was a toy gun. The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway.”