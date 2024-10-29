Youth injured in fire at slum in Prince Anwar Shah Road area

Kolkata: A youth was injured after a fire broke out at a slum in Prince Anwar Shah Road area early on Monday morning creating panic among the local people.

According to sources, on Monday around 5:15 am, an explosion took place inside a hut located at 140E/1 prince Anwar Shah Road. Within a few moments, the fire started spreading. A youth identified as Rana Naskar who was inside the hut suffered critical burn injuries. Meanwhile, police and fire brigade arrived and five fire tenders were

pressed into action.

Naskar was rescued by the firefighters and police rushed him to M R Bangur Hospital where he was admitted to the Burn ward.

Apart from the hut, two more such huts were also gutted while a few others were partially damaged. The blaze was brought under control around 9 am and it was doused completely around 10 am. During preliminary enquiry, firefighters found an electric scooter which was also damaged and its battery was found to have exploded. It is suspected that while charging the scooter a short circuit in the battery took place and it exploded.